President Biden’s 11-point drop in averaged approval ratings over his first three quarters in office marks the most significant decline in approval during the same point in any presidency since 1953, according to Gallup.

During his first quarter as president from January to June, President Biden enjoyedapproval ratings between 54 percent to 57 percent, with an average rating of 56 percent, according to Gallup. Since then, his approval rating has plummeted. Approval ratings in his third quarter, which began on July 20 and ended on October 19, averaged at 44.7 percent, according to Gallup. The 11.3 percentage point drop between Biden’s first and third quarters is the largest of any president dating back to 1953, according to Gallup.

