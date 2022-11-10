More American Jews voted for the Republican party in Tuesday’s midterm elections than they have for the past generation, an exit poll conducted by Fox News showed.

While the vast majority of the Jewish electorate — some 65 percent according to the poll — still vote Democrat, support for the Republican party is steadily rising, with 33 percent of respondents voting red, up from 30 percent in 2020 and 24 percent in 2016.

Two percent identified as “other,” the poll showed.

Republican Jewish Coalition national director, Sam Markstein, said Republican “candidates are offering concrete solutions to the issues that matter to Jewish voters.”

