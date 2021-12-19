BREITBART:

A recent poll found that Hispanic voters favor a generic Republican over a generic Democrat by two points, a 42-point swing since the 2018 midterm exit polls, where Hispanic voters overwhelmingly supported the Democrat.

The most recent poll conducted by RMG Research, Inc., showed Hispanic voters favor generic Republicans over the generic Democrats by two points. Forty-eight percent of the Hispanic voters would support a generic Republican on the ballot if the election were held today, compared to the 46 percent who support the generic Democrat. Four percent said they “would not vote,” while only two percent said they were “not sure.”

However, this is a 42-point swing from 2018.

The exit poll from the 2018 midterm election showed an estimated 69 percent of the Hispanic voters who voted for the Democrat in the congressional races nationwide, compared to the 29 percent who backed the Republican candidate, data compiled by Pew Research showed.

This means more Democrats had an advantage of more than two to one in 2018, when the party won a net 41 seats and took control of the House.

More from Breitbart