THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

A new poll by CNN shows a large majority of Americans disagree with positions that many of the Democratic presidential candidates have taken on healthcare.

The poll released Monday found 58% of Americans oppose giving government-backed healthcare to illegal immigrants while 38% say they support giving healthcare to illegal immigrants.

All 10 of the Democratic candidates on the second night of the debate raised their hands to say they supported giving healthcare to illegal immigrants. The debate included Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Kamala Harris, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock was the only candidate running who said publicly that he opposed giving government healthcare to illegal immigrants.

Only 37% of respondents said they supported completely abolishing private health insurance while 57% said they opposed the measure.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Sen. Elizabeth Warren said they support abolishing private health insurance. Sanders said his plan for Medicare for All would generally end private insurance, too.