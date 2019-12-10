THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Most Americans seem to agree with President Trump when he recently called for a quick impeachment vote by the House of Representatives so that the Senate can throw it out and move on.

In the latest YouGov/Yahoo survey, even 61% of Democrats believe that Trump will be impeached but not convicted and tossed from office.

The survey suggests that the Democratic drive to impeach the president on charges of abuse of power and obstruction hasn’t won over any new supporters despite two weeks of hearings and today’s announcement of articles of impeachment to be voted on as early as next week.

“Democrats have not increased their margin of support for impeachment, but Americans have grown more certain of the outcome of these hearings,” said the survey analysis.

“A belief that Trump will be impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives but not convicted by the Senate has grown from 32% to 42% among Republicans. This week, even more Democrats (61%) and independents (45%) believe this will be the outcome of the impeachment inquiry,” said the survey.