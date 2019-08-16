PJ MEDIA

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., participate in the first of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

According to the latest Fox News poll, former Vice President Joe Biden continues to enjoy a commanding lead among Democratic primary voters. At this moment, 31 percent of Democrats say they intend to vote for President Barack Obama’s former right-hand man. That’s the good news for him. The bad news is that these numbers haven’t improved over the course of the months. The Democratic-Media Complex has relentlessly pushed him as the inevitable nominee, but as many as 69 percent of Democratic voters clearly disagree with that assessment. For now. Some things have changed behind Biden. Senator Bernie Sanders, long the darling of the far left, has been overtaken by Senator Elizabeth Warren. And by “overtaken” I mean: “Is completely and utterly destroying” the elderly socialist guy:Next is Elizabeth Warren at 20 percent, Bernie Sanders at 10 percent, and Kamala Harris at 8 percent. Warren’s move up came in steady steps. From March to May she gained 5 points, then 3 more in July, and 8 more in August — for a total 16 percentage-point increase. During that same time, Sanders dropped 13 points (from 23 percent in March to 10 percent now).

