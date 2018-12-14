GALLUP:

Given a choice, 54% of rank-and-file Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents would prefer that their party move closer to the center, and 41% would rather it shift further left. At the same time, rank-and-file Republicans and Republican-leaning independents favor a shift to the right for their party, as 57% say they would prefer it to be more conservative, and 37% say more moderate.

These findings come from a poll conducted Nov. 13-18, after this year’s midterm elections, that offered two answer choices to each party’s loyalists.

Gallup asked this question just once before and only about the Democratic Party — in January 2005, after George W. Bush fended off John Kerry’s presidential challenge. At that time, a slightly higher 59% of Democrats favored a more moderate shift, while 35% called for a more liberal party. Yet, the Democratic Party’s rank-and-file did indeed become increasingly likely to identify as liberal after 2005. Over the past two decades, the Democratic Party has become less ideologically mixed and was decidedly left-leaning in Gallup’s 2017 yearly average, with 50% of Democrats identifying as liberal, 35% as moderate and 13% as conservative.

For their part, Republicans have been much more stable than Democrats in their ideological characterizations of themselves over the past two decades, with most saying they are conservative. Over the past decade, conservative identification among Republicans has been at roughly 70% and only slightly below that level before then.