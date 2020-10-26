SF Gate:

One week before Election Day, a poll released by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Government studies shows two salient California ballot measures in tight races, and another two appear likely to fail.

The poll of 6,686 registered voters finds that Proposition 16, which would allow race, gender and ethnicity to factor into public employment, education and contracting decisions, is underwater by 10 percentage points and seemingly unlikely to pass.

The rent control measure Proposition 21, which would allow local governments to enact rent control on housing that was first occupied over 15 years ago, is also 10 points underwater among survey respondents.

The poll of 6,686 registered voters finds that Proposition 15 (split-roll property taxes) and Proposition 22 (app-based driver classifications) are currently in highly competitive races, with the “yes” side leading narrowly for both. A “yes” vote on Prop. 15 would authorize a new property tax on commercial and industrial properties with more than $3 million in holdings, and a “yes” vote on Prop. 22 would classify app-based drivers as independent contractors and not employees. Uber, Lyft and similar apps have dumped millions of dollars into the Yes on 22 campaign since its passage would overrule the controversial labor bill AB-5. A full explainer on ballot measures can be found here.

