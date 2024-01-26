Poll: Biden’s 3rd-Year Job Approval Average Worst Since Jimmy Carter

President Joe Biden’s average job approval rating across his third year in office languished at the lowest point of any U.S. president since Jimmy Carter was in the White House, a Gallup poll released Thursday shows.

Biden’s third year extended from Jan. 20, 2023, to Jan. 19, 2024 during which time he had an average job approval rating of 39.8 percent, the Gallup poll reveals.

The Hill points out Biden, whose current job approval rating is 41 percent, fared the worst in polls of all presidents’ ratings since Carter, whose third-year polling average was 37.4 percent before he went on to lose his subsequent reelection campaign.

Carter’s third year in office included some historic low points, including the Iran hostage crisis, soaring gas prices, unemployment levels, and double-digit inflation.

Biden fared worse in his third year than former President Donald Trump, whose average job approval in his third year was 42 percent, the report notes.

