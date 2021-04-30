NewsMax:

President Joe Biden is less popular than police and law enforcement agencies and more popular than Major League Baseball, according to a poll released April 25 by NBC.

The president notched a 50 percent total positivity rate compared to 58 percent for police and law enforcement agencies and 34 percent for MLB, which last month opted to move its All-Star Game and draft out of Georgia in protest of the state’s new election law.

Law enforcement agencies have been under scrutiny amid a string of fatal police shootings, highlighted last week by the conviction of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin, who is white, kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for at least eight minutes and 15 seconds, even as Floyd, who was Black, lost consciousness and for a full one minute, 20 seconds after paramedics arrived at the scene.

The Justice Department last week said it was opening a sweeping police investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis following the conviction.

The poll, conducted April 17-20, also found:

Former President Donald Trump notched a 32 percent total positivity rate, compared with 55 percent negative

58 percent of Americans say their bigger concern when it comes to voting is “making sure that everyone who wants to vote can do so,” which includes 87 percent of Democrats and 65 percent of independents.

38 percent say they are most concerned about “making sure that no one votes who is not eligible to vote.” More than three-quarters of Republicans — 77 percent — agree.

Large majorities of Black and Hispanic Americans — 82 percent and 73 percent, respectively — say they are most focused on making sure all eligible voters can vote.

More at NewsMax