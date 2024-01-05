Poll: Biden Holds Worst Net Approval Rating for a President in Modern History at This Time in Office

President Joe Biden, 81, holds the worst net approval rating in history at this time in office, 1,080 days into his tenure, FiveThirtyight polling found this week, highlighting just how unpopular Biden is going into a presidential election just ten months away.

The following is the net approval rating of previous presidents in the modern era at the same time of their presidencies:

Biden: -17.2 points

Trump: -11.8 points

Obama: -0.6 points

Carter: +9.6 points

Clinton: +11.2 points

H.W. Bush: +12.5 points

Nixon: +14.6 points

Reagan: +15.3 points

Truman: +16.7 points

G.W. Bush: +20.3 points

Eisenhower: +62.6 points

