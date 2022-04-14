BREITBART:

President Joe Biden’s approval with Hispanics has continued to nosedive, with the latest poll putting it lower than his approval with white Americans.

According to the latest Quinnipiac poll, the president now has just a 26 percent approval rating with Hispanics, just five points lower than his approval with white citizens at 31 percent.

The abysmal poll comes after a Wednesday Morning Consult/Politico poll revealed that just 16 percent of Americans strongly approved of Joe Biden’s job performance. As Breitbart News chronicled:

Just 16 percent of Americans strongly approve of President Joe Biden, a Wednesday Morning Consult/Politico poll reveals. Meanwhile, 40 percent strongly disapprove of Biden, a 24-percent gap. Overall, the poll marks Biden’s approval at just 41 percent. A massive 55 percent disapprove of Biden. Biden’s approval numbers have remained about the same for the last couple of weeks. The lowest approval rating Biden has ever received was 33 percent, according to a Quinnipiac poll in January.

Democrats have been losing ground among Hispanic voters since the Trump years as they move further to the left on social issues like transgenderism and abortion while pandering to the voting bloc with widely offensive phrases like Latinx. In fact, a recent poll showed that just 1.7 percent of Hispanic voters describe themselves as “Latinx” while most regarded it as a white elitist phrase.

