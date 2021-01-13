Just the News:

Proposals have called for essentially giving Democrats and Republicans their separate states and countries

A sizable percentage of U.S. voters support a proposal to split the country into two separate countries — amid bitter political divides, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen.

Twenty-five percent of respondents back “splitting the red states and blue states into separate countries.”

Twenty-five percent of respondents back "splitting the red states and blue states into separate countries."

A very solid majority, 62%, oppose such a measure.

Political divisions in the U.S. have become even more bitter and divided in the wake of the 2020 election, won by Democrat Joe Biden in a close contest and amid concerns about voting irregularities in the U.S.’s election process.

