NPR:

Do you find yourself getting ticked off more often than you used to?

If the answer is yes, you’re not alone.

Some 84% of people surveyed said Americans are angrier today compared with a generation ago, according to the latest NPR-IBM Watson Health poll.

When asked about their own feelings, 42% of those polled said they were angrier in the past year than they had been further back in time.

Anger can have an effect on health.

“I think of anger as a health risk,” says Dr. Anil Jain, vice president and chief health information officer at IBM Watson Health. “The fact that the survey showed that we have a generation of Americans who believe that they are more angry than they were a generation ago tells me that this is going to lead to some consequences from a health point of view.”

What makes people mad?

Look, we could ask only so many questions about that, so don’t be angry with us.

But we wondered, what about the news? Is that a factor?

The poll found that 29% of people polled said they were often angry when checking the news. Another 42% said the news sometimes made them angry.