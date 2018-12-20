USA TODAY:

With a new divided government about to take charge in Washington, Americans agree that the nation is more divided — and not on much else.

In a USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, Republicans voters worry that newly empowered congressional Democrats will go too far in investigating Trump and his administration. Democrats worry they won’t go far enough. Republicans want Congress to start the year by reducing illegal immigration and funding Trump’s border wall. Democrats want Congress to begin by addressing health care.

“It’s the framework for gridlock,” says David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, with “passionate partisans disagreeing on virtually every issue.”

Just about everybody does agree on this: By an overwhelming 78 percent-11 percent, those surveyed say the country has become more divided since Trump took office in January 2017, not more united.

“The country is going through some trying times,” says Thomas Maslany, 72, a retired engineer from Perkiomenville, Pennsylvania, who was among those polled. He supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 but doesn’t vote a straight Democratic ticket. When it comes to pursuing the president, “My heart says you can’t go far enough. My brain says no, that wouldn’t be good.”

He adds, “Congress needs both an investigative and a policy agenda for next year, not one or the other.”

Maslany feels the same pull between priorities that face many members of the 116th Congress, set to be inaugurated next month with a new Democratic majority in the House, a bolstered Republican margin in the Senate, and a class of freshmen who don’t necessarily feel obliged to abide by the traditional ways of doing things.