Nearly three-quarters of U.S. adult residents believe Joe Biden’s America is out of control, a CBS News/YouGov poll found Wednesday.

While 72 percent say Biden’s America out of control, 28 percent say it is under control.

Among those respondents who believe Biden’s America is out of control, 71 percent of them blame Biden’s leadership. Eighty-five percent of them blamed Biden’s economy riddled with systemic inflation.

Seventy-five percent blame the citizen’s deteriorating “culture and values.”

