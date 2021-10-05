NEWSMAX:

More than 71% of Americans say they are less likely to back Democrats’ massive spending plans if they knew it would raise taxes and the national debt, according to the latest Trafalgar Group poll.

While President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have suggested the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill would cost “zero” and taxes would not be raised on Americans making less than $400,000, the conservative Convention of States Action poll for Trafalgar found a combined 71.5% of likely general election voters would be “less likely” to support the plan.

That includes 67.3% who are “much less likely” to support the spending and 4.2% “somewhat less likely.”

