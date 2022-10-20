The majority of American voters blame “woke politicians” for the ongoing crime wave across the United States, a new poll reveals.

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll shows that 64 percent of voters say woke politicians are responsible for an increase in crime across American communities, while only 36 percent blame “other factors.”

Across political parties, a majority of voters blame woke politicians for rising crime. Among Democrats, for instance, 52 percent said woke politicians are responsible for the crime surge, while 75 percent of Republicans and 60 percent of swing voters said the same

