Sixty-two percent of registered voters believe President Joe Biden likely consulted and perhaps profited from Biden family business deals, a Tuesday Rasmussen poll found.

Only one-third of respondents said they do not believe Joe Biden was likely consulted about his family’s business dealings with CCP-linked companies.

The poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters August 31-September 1, 2022 with a three point margin of error.

April polling revealed 58 percent of voters believed Joe Biden played a role in his family’s business. Sixty percent said Hunter Biden has sold “influence and access” to the president.

The polling comes after overwhelming evidence suggests that Joe Biden has been involved in his family’s business deals since 2012, when he was vice president. Joe Biden and his staff have claimed seven times Joe Biden has had no part in the family scheme, but 17 instances show otherwise.

