The majority of voters want Joe Biden to take a cognitive health test and disclose it to the public, a Friday McLaughlin and Associates poll found. Sixty percent of voters believe Biden should be transparent about his mental health while only 29 percent do not. A Monday poll found 53 percent of voters have “doubts” about Biden’s mental ability. Sixty-two percent said Biden is not fit to be president because he is too old. Sixty-three percent of Democrats said the president is mentally fit. The poll comes after Biden, 79, broke twitter with another gaffe on Thursday. “Joe Biden’s ‘kleptocracy’ gaffe breaks Twitter: ‘He’s lost,’” a New York Post headlined Friday.

