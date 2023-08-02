Poll: 57% of Cubans Intend to Leave Country

Breitbart

A majority of Cubans want to leave their country, according to an anonymous poll published by the independent pollster agency Cubadata on Monday. Cubadata’s poll shows that 57.5 percent of Cubans intend to leave Cuba. Another 25.3 percent answered that they were unsure about it, and only 17.2 percent said they were not considering leaving their country. The poll’s sample was gathered across all of Cuba’s provinces between March 23 and April 8. The vast majority of respondents, 77.4 percent, ranged between 22 and 55 years old. About 45 percent anonymously stated that they worked in Cuban state offices. When asked, “Has any member of your family or close acquaintance emigrated from Cuba during the last 12 months?” 85.2 percent answered yes; 18.5 percent answered no. Cubadata also asked the respondents what are, in their opinion, the top three reasons that drive Cubans to leave their country. The most-voted options were Cuba’s economic crisis, with 23.3 percent of the votes; followed by food shortages at 17.6 percent; and lack of any future in Cuba, with 16.5 percent. Other reasons provided were the shortages of medicine and/or poor healthcare services, lack of job opportunities, lack of freedom, political persecution, and insecurity and violence.

