New polls show that immigration is now the top issue for Republican voters and that a clear majority of swing state voters support a border wall.

The poll results are also good news for House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), who is using the Capitol Hill budget battles to rebuild border protections for American families.

The Siena College poll for the November 5 New York Times reports that 55 percent of likely voters in six swing states now support a border wall. Just 42 percent oppose the border wall, which is effective if backed up by electronic sensors, nearby border officers, and pro-American border regulations.

Immigration is the top issue for 26 percent of Republican voters, according to a different poll by Reuters, announced on November 7. The 26 percent score is four points above the 22 percent who said the closely related issue of “The economy” is the most important issue.

