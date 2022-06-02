Fifty-one percent of Americans said they “favor strongly” or “favor somewhat” allowing teachers and administrators to carry firearms in schools, according to a new poll conducted by The Economist/YouGov.

The survey, conducted among 1,500 adults May 28-31, came one week after a gunman shot and killed 21 people, including 19 children, at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Thirty-seven percent oppose giving teachers and administrators the option of being armed at school, including 14% who “somewhat” oppose the notion and 23% who “strongly” oppose it.

Criticism of law enforcement’s response to the shooting has been mounting after state authorities said officers struggled for about an hour to enter the fourth-grade classroom where Salvador Ramos, 18, opened fire.

