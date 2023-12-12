Poll: 50% of Young Americans Question Holocaust, Nearly Half of Those Believing It a ‘Myth’

Half of young Americans are either unsure of the Nazi Holocaust’s authenticity or outright believe it to be a “myth,” according to a recent survey that reveals a worrying trend in the U.S. across the younger generation.

One in five young Americans believe the Nazi Holocaust to be a “myth,” according to the survey.

A YouGov/The Economist poll revealed concerning levels of Holocaust ignorance among young Americans, with roughly 20 percent of 18⁠–⁠29-year-olds believing the horrific tragedy — the systematic genocide of six million Jews and millions of other victims of Nazism — to be a myth, even higher than the eight percent in the 30⁠–⁠44 age group.

Additionally, 30 percent of young respondents are unsure about the Holocaust’s authenticity. Nearly a quarter of the same age group said the Holocaust has been “exaggerated.”

The poll also shows a significant number of young Americans think Jews have excessive power in the U.S., a belief five times more prevalent in this age group (28 percent) than among those over 65 (6 percent).

While the poll suggests that education level is not a significant factor in these beliefs as the proportion of respondents is similar across all education levels, the role of social media is notable.

Pew Research indicates that Americans under 30 trust social media as much as national newsgroups, with 32 percent in this age group sourcing news from the Chinese-owned TikTok.

