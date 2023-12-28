Poll: 4 in 10 Americans’ Financial Situations Worsened in Past Six Months

More than four in ten (41 percent) Americans say their personal finances have worsened in the past six months, a new Rasmussen Reports survey found.Additionally, 32 percent expect their personal finances to tank further, while 25 percent expect an improvement, and 36 percent expect conditions to stay the same, the survey found. Just 17 percent say their finances have improved in the past six months, and 38 percent say their situation has stayed about the same.

The survey further found that 28 percent of American adults have been late at least once in the past six months in making a major monthly payment, like rent or mortgage, a car payment, or utility bills. In contrast, 65 percent say they have not missed any payments.“Twenty-five percent of whites, 40 percent of blacks and 28 percent of other minorities have been late at least once in making a major monthly payment in the past six months. Whites are less likely to expect a worsening financial situation in the new six months,” the survey found.

