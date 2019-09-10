THE DAILY CALLER:

Left-leaning fact-checking website PolitiFact butchered its fact check of comments that President Donald Trump made about Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam at a rally Monday night.

“Trump says VA gov Ralph Northam talked about ‘after the baby was born the Dr will talk to the mother and make a decision about whether the baby lives.’ We rated his similar claim about abortion False,” PolitiFact tweeted in a live fact-check of Trump’s rally.

PolitiFact got it wrong. In fact, Trump’s quote was an accurate summary of comments Northam made on a radio show in January.

Northam said that if a mother went into labor during an abortion, “the infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and mother.”