Nadia*, a 33-year-old Chicagoan, has had her fair share of bad dates. But there are a handful that stand out in her mind as particularly awful.

One of those dates took place on a hot summer night in 2017. Nadia went to a roof-top bar with a 25-year-old man she had met on the site OkCupid. Their time together was okay, the conversation pleasant enough between bites of overpriced cheeseburgers and craft beer.

“It was like most app dates that are awkward and sort of disappointing,” Nadia told The Hill. And Nadia was unsure of whether to push for a second date.

Then politics came up. As Nadia drove her date back home, he revealed he had not voted during the 2016 presidential election because he had not liked either candidate, former President Trump or the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

“And I was like ‘I’m never speaking to him again,” she said. “I almost kicked him out of my car.”

Nadia’s memorably bad date reflects broader shifts experts have seen in dating culture in the years since Trump was elected.

They note that women, in particular, are considering politics more when deciding who to date, are less likely to date across the political aisle and are more cautious when approaching dating than they were in the past.

