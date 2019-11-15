POLITICO:

Ever since the whistleblower dropped a dime on President Donald Trump’s Ukrainian “ drug deal,” the establishment press has tied itself in knots over whether we should publish the whistleblower’s name. While insisting that it is protecting the informant by withholding details that would put him at risk, the press has danced a sloppy burlesque, stripping off a feathered boa here, a slip skirt there to reveal most if not all of the whistleblower’s bare skin to careful readers.

Shortly after news of the whistleblower’s complaint to the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community surfaced in late September, the New York Times didn’t name the informer but instead sketched his identity in extremely fine strokes. At least three people confirmed to the paper that the whistleblower was a male CIA officer who had been detailed to the White House but had since gone back to the agency. Furthermore, the context of his complaint indicated that he was savvy about the law, Ukrainian politics and European foreign policy. With identifying details like these, the Times might as well have printed the whistleblower’s face on a commemorative postage stamp and sold it over the counter. The Washington Post and the Associated Press quickly matched the Times’ reporting on the whistleblower’s general outline.

His name, however, was deemed unworthy of public dissemination. “I’m not convinced his identity is important at this point, or at least important enough to put him at any risk, or to unmask someone who doesn’t want to be identified,” New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet told the Washington Post. The Post took a similar position, with spokeswoman Kris Coratti saying the paper wasn’t naming names because it “has long respected the right of whistleblowers to report wrongdoing in confidence, which protects them against retaliation.” In general, the establishment press has limited coverage to echoing, but not expanding, the Times’ scoop. (My first whistleblower piece did the same.)