Mark Milley made headlines in 2021 for his fiery defense of open-mindedness in the ranks during a House Armed Services hearing, saying he found the accusations “offensive.” | Pool photo by Stefani Reynold

When top Pentagon leaders face lawmakers this week to defend their budget proposal, they expect a small but vocal minority of Republicans to hammer them with accusations that military leadership is weakening the armed forces by imposing “woke” policies on troops.

Since President Joe Biden took office, conservative lawmakers have teed up tense exchanges with Pentagon leaders in moments tailor-made for YouTube. But this year, Republicans control the House, meaning those mid-hearing dustups will take center stage, and in some cases will be led by a committee chair.

So DoD leaders plan to show up armed with what they believe will be a winning strategy: facts.

Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley “is an information guy, so he has binders and binders full of information about how the military trains and prepares for combat,” said his spokesperson, Col. David Butler. “Wokeness doesn’t fit into that equation. Working together as a fighting unit regardless of your race, color or gender does.”

“Woke” is a Republican catchall term that in this instance refers to DoD personnel policies deemed by some conservatives as pushing a liberal agenda at the expense of readiness, such as diversity training, racial justice education, and a concern for climate change’s role in damage to military infrastructure and fomenting extremism throughout the world.

