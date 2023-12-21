Politico: Latinos Favor GOP Because Democrats Favor Migrants

President Joe Biden’s open-borders policy is pulling more foreigners into the United States while pushing more Latino citizens into the GOP, according to a Politico report from El Paso, the far-western tip of Texas.

“I want Trump back,” one woman told Politico, adding:

“It’s getting really bad with a lot of the people coming in,” said [Daniela] Simental, who was born in the Mexican state of Chihuahua and immigrated with her family when she was 12. She didn’t vote for Trump in 2016, she said. But lately, she’s thinking differently about it.

The article continued:

“Get the key and lock the gates,” said Rick Delgado, a Navy veteran who told me he leans Democratic and who keeps a U.S. Customs and Border Protection number in his phone … Texas’ hardline Republican governor, Greg Abbott, “is doing a better job.”



Nearby, eating popcorn with hot sauce, Roy Rosales, an executive chef who was born just across the border, in Juárez, Mexico, told me, “Trump, he started rough. But now that you see it, when Biden came in, he messed everything up.” He said, “There are a lot of Mexican people looking forward to [Donald] Trump.”

The Politico article repeatedly suggested that Latinos should vote for their Democratic-affiliated ethnic group. But most Americans — including Latinos — prefer candidates who recognize their pocketbook concerns and who help their children live a good life.

