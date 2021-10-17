BREITBART:

Sir David Amess MP’s suspected killer has been named as Ali Harbi Ali by Whitehall officials speaking to the press, who say they have identified him as the son of a man who worked for Somalia’s government.

Harbi Ali Kullane, described as “a former adviser to the prime minister of Somalia” by The Sunday Times, told that newspaper at his sister’s London home that news of his son’s arrest following Sir David’s killing had “traumatised” him.

Police are yet to officially confirm the suspect’s reported migration background, with news outlets including the state-backed BBC variously describing him as being of “Somali heritage”, “Somali origin”, or “Somali descent”, citing government and security sources.

Efforts by Breitbart London to clarify whether the suspect is a Somali migrant granted British citizenship, a British-born dual national, or an exclusive British citizen from a Somali family with the police have so far been unsuccessful, with Essex Police referring questions to the Metropolitan Police and the Metropolitan Police refusing to elaborate on their description of the suspect as simply “A 25-year-old British man” at this time.

