NEW YORK POST:

As absurd as it seems, the anti-vaccination movement isn’t just peddled in sketchy online forums and creepy Facebook groups; some politicians have also joined the fight, arguing that vaccinations for childhood diseases shouldn’t be mandatory for anyone.

Recently, a Texas lawmaker (incorrectly and inexplicably) suggested that vaccines should be optional since antibiotics exist and now a conservative politician in Italy has joined the fight. Unfortunately, he brought chickenpox along with him since he had never been vaccinated, landing him in the hospital for several days.

Various news outlets in Italy have covered the plight of Massimiliano Fedriga, who has spent a portion of his political career fighting against mandatory vaccine laws.

Fedriga, who claims to be “in favor” of vaccines in practice but refuses to support legislation that would allow the preventative treatments to have the greatest impact, spent a total of four days in the hospital after coming down with the chickenpox.