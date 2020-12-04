Breitbart:

A man named Adolf Hitler Uunona won a local election in northern Namibia on November 26, Africanews reported Thursday.

The politician was elected as a local councilor in the small town of Ompundja with 85 percent of the vote. He ran as a member of Namibia’s ruling SWAPO party, which has governed the country since it gained independence from South Africa in 1990. As a former German colony from 1884-1914, Namibia was known as German South West Africa.

RESULTS: Uunona Adolf Hitler of the SWAPO party is the duly elected councilor of the Ompundja Constituency.#NamVotes2020 #NamibiaVotes2020 #EagleFM pic.twitter.com/6ZQqaNctZx — Eagle FM Namibia (@EagleFMNam) November 26, 2020

Interviewed by the German newspaper Bild on Thursday, Uunona confirmed that his father named him after the German politician and Nazi party leader, Adolf Hitler (1889-1945).

“It was a perfectly normal name for me when I was a kid. It wasn’t until I grew older that I realized that this man wanted to subjugate the whole world and killed millions of Jews,” he told the publication.

……

When asked by the German newspaper Bild why he had not changed his name once he became aware of its negative connotations, Uunona replied that it was “too late.”

“It’s in all official documents; it’s too late for that,” he explained.

Read more at Breitbart