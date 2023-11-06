‘Political Warfare’: Trump Testifies in $250 Million N.Y. Civil Trial

The judge presiding over the New York civil fraud trial of Donald Trump repeatedly admonished him to keep his answers concise Monday, reminding him that “this is not a political rally” and “we are not here to listen to what you have to say; you are supposed to answer,” as the former president testified in a lawsuit accusing him of dramatically inflating his net worth.

“We don’t have time to waste. We have one day to do this,” an exasperated Judge Arthur Engoron said. At another point, turning to Trump’s attorney, the judge said, “I beseech you to control him if you can. If you can’t, I will.”

Before entering the courtroom Monday, Trump ripped the $250 million civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, claiming that financial estimates of many of his properties were inaccurate.

