Former President Donald Trump responded to the emerging reports of the New York grand jury voting to formally indict him on charges filed under seal by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” Trump wrote in a lengthy statement.

He explained that the “Radical Left Democrats,” which he also referred to as “the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country,” have been engaged in a “witch-hunt” against him since before he became president — identifying the moment as when he first came down the elevator to announce his candidacy.

“You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this,” Trump added, while also acknowledging that the indictment of a former president has never been done before in the history of the United States.

READ MORE