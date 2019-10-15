AMERICAN THINKER

The masters of political correctness in America are moving fast. For example, consider the explosion of so-called gender identities.” In 2016, New York City released a list of 31 genders approved by the city’s Commission on Human Rights. While writing my book Reclaiming Common Sense, I consulted Google to find out how many genders there were then and was told that the answer was 63. Today, while writing this article, I re-Googled that question, and it was revealed to me that the latest number is 112. Political correctness about gender identities is metastasizing rapidly, making it difficult for ordinarily busy people to keep up. And keep up we must, just as people living in the Soviet Union had to keep up with the constantly changing Communist party line. Not long ago, everyone understood the unchanging commonsense reality that human beings are either male or female. Today in New York City, the rules have been changed — and failure to keep up can have dire consequences. New York City’s special 31 genders are surrounded by special legal protections. Businesses can now be fined as much as $250,000 for refusing to address someone by his preferred pronoun. As we have seen in the news, even in cities that have not yet have caught up with New York City in terms of imposing legal penalties, failing a test of political correctness about genders can result in public shaming or the loss of a job.

READ MORE AT THE AMERICAN THINKER