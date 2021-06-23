Breitbart:

Tokyo Olympic organisers on Wednesday unveiled a raft of tough new rules for spectators at the coronavirus-delayed Games, warning alcohol, hugs, cheers, and autographs have all been banned. Polite clapping is allowed but only under strict supervision.

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto cautioned festivities “will have to be suppressed” to keep everyone safe, and conceded efforts to stoke a party atmosphere will have to be “creative” at a time when mask wearing will be compulsory.

AFP reports Games chiefs decided on Monday to allow up to 10,000 spectators into competition venues, but Hashimoto warned the mood will be sombre.

“In Europe, the venues are filled with celebration,” she said, alluding to the fun being enjoyed by football fans at Euro 2020. “Unfortunately, we may not be able to do the same.”

Spectators will need to clear several antivirus requirements, including temperature checks and mask-wearing,

just to get into venues — with no refunds available for those who can’t.

Once inside, they are forbidden from cheering or “making direct contact with other spectators” and will be asked to return home immediately events finish.

Asking athletes for autographs or “expressing verbal support” is illegal, as is waving a towel or “any form of cheering that could create a crowd”.

“The festive mood will have to be suppressed — that has become a major challenge,” Hashimoto told reporters.

“People can feel joy in their hearts, but they can’t be loud and they have to avoid crowds,” she added.