Polish PM Donald Tusk Ushers in EU Globalist Policies, Appoints LGBT Activist as ‘Minister of Family’, Shuts Down Opposition TV Channels

Tusk will import the same old EU unsuccessful policies into Poland as fast as he can.

As it was expected, after its inauguration as Polish Prime Minister, Globalist-liberal Donald Tusk moved to swiftly turn his country away from the populist-nationalist policies of the last 8 years, towards a vision of the world as espoused by Brussels.

European Conservative reported:

“Poland’s new Globalist government may be poised to fast-track the legalization of same-sex marriage, following a directive from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

The Strasbourg-based ECHR issued their verdict on Tuesday, declaring that current Polish statutes, which recognize marriage as between a man and a woman, violate the ‘right to respect for private and family life’ outlined under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights in a six-to-one decision.

[…] This is not the first time the ECHR has been accused of meddling in the affairs of sovereign nations around LGBT issues. In 2010, the Court was instrumental in strong-arming the Italian government into recognizing same-sex partnerships.

The ruling on same-sex partnerships heralded by this week’s ECHR decision could be the opening salvo in a range of liberal policies to be enacted under the new Tusk government. The newly installed PM has said LGBT recognition would be a major symbolic victory over the old PiS regime despite Tusk having minimized abortion and other social issues during the campaign trail.”

