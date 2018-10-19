SCIENTIFIC AMERICAN:

A poliolike condition that left more than 100 children in the U.S. at least partially paralyzed in 2014 is back, and not much more is known this time around, officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say. The CDC is not ruling out any possible triggers—from infections to toxins, autoimmune reactions to bug bites.

“We have not been able to find a cause for the majority of these” cases, Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said Wednesday at a news conference. “And I’m frustrated that despite all of our efforts, we have not been able to identify the cause of this mystery illness.”

But researchers who have studied the muscle-weakening disease—called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM)—most closely say they now have a good understanding of its primary cause, although they still do not know how to treat the condition or halt its progression.

Scientists at the University of Colorado School of Medicine infected mice with a virus that was circulating during the 2014 AFM outbreak as well as during similar spikes of the disease in 2016 and this year. The virus triggered a paralyzing illness in the mice that “looked an awful lot like what we saw in children,” says Kenneth Tyler, chairman of the school’s Department of Neurology. Tyler thinks the virus, called enterovirus D68, has changed since it was first identified in 1962, becoming more dangerous. He has bred mice that develop paralysis after an infection with the current version of enterovirus D68 but not from earlier strains. He has tested a number of possible treatments on his mice but has not yet found any that make a significant difference in the course of their AFM-like illness.