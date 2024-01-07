Police: World of Warcraft Leads to Missing Ohio Teen Being Found at Florida Man’s Home

A Florida man was arrested after police used the World of Warcraft video game to track down a missing Ohio teen he was allegedly hiding and intending to sexually abuse.

Detective Henrick Osthed of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thomas Ebersole, 31, on Wednesday for “Traveling to Meet a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity, Interfering with Child Custody, and Sheltering an Unmarried Minor,” according to a news release.

The FBI requested Detective Osthed’s assistance in locating the missing 16-year-old girl, leading to investigators discovering that the teen’s online World of Warcraft account had been logged into by someone at Ebersole’s Dunnellon address.

“Law enforcement made contact with Ebersole at his home, at which time he initially denied knowing the juvenile victim,” the local sheriff’s office said. “However, he ultimately admitted that he had driven to Ohio to meet the victim and brought her back to his home.”

Ebersole also told police that he was in a romantic relationship with the girl and was going to hide her in his home with plans for her to become his wife, officials said.

The suspect and victim appear to have met over the internet, with police viewing messages on the chat app Discord that “further outlined [Ebersole’s] plans to meet the victim in Ohio and engage in sexual activity despite knowing that he was committing a crime.”

READ MORE