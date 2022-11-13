The New York City Police Department is searching for a woman who punched a ten-year-old girl and her mother in the face on the subway in an unprovoked attack.

The assault happened around 4:30 p.m. on October 18, while the girl and the mother, 36, were standing on the northbound number five train at the Westchester Avenue and Simpson Street subway station in the Bronx.

As they were standing, a female approached the two and started punching them in the face and mouth with a closed fist, police say. It is unknown what the motivation was for the attack. The female attacker then got off the train at the Simpson subway station and departed to an unknown location.

The mother and daughter were transported to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition, but both noted they had pain in their face and mouth.

READ MORE