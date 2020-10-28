The Daily Mail:

West Midlands police chief says officers will investigate Christmas gatherings

He said police can only enforce the rules handed down by the Government

Mr Jamieson also warned riots could be sparked by ‘heavy-handed’ police

He fears the end of furlough and Christmas restrictions could cause unrest

Police chiefs have warned that Christmas family celebrations will be broken up by officers if they flout lockdown rules.

David Jamieson, the West Midlands police and crime commissioner, said officers will investigate reports of rule-breaking over the festive period.

The West Midlands are currently under Tier 2 restrictions, meaning people cannot mix with any other households or bubbles inside.

Mr Jamieson told The Telegraph: ‘If we think there’s large groups of people gathering where they shouldn’t be, then police will have to intervene. If, again, there’s flagrant breaking of the rules, then the police would have to enforce.

‘It’s not the police’s job to stop people enjoying their Christmas. However, we are there to enforce the rules that the Government makes, and if the Government makes those rules then the Government has to explain that to the public.’

The police chief also warned about the upcoming Hanukkah and Diwali celebrations which will also see families eager to gather inside, contrary to the rules in certain areas.

The three-tier system was introduced earlier this month in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus in regional hotspots.

