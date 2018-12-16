REUTERS– DAILYMAIL

Thousands protested against a UN migration pact outside the EU’s Brussels headquarters today

Organised by Flemish right wing parties in the capital where main European Union institutions are

Global compact establishes more predictable and more equitable international response to refugees

Thousands protested against a UN migration pact outside the EU’s Brussels headquarters today as police used tear gas and water cannon to quell violence. The march eclipsed a smaller demonstration in support of the deal on how to handle refugees, the signing of which brought down Belgium’s government last week. Police said some 5,500 people marched in the bigger protest, organised by Flemish right wing parties in the part of the capital where main European Union institutions are located.

READMORE AT THE DAILYMAIL.CO.UK