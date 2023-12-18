Police: Uptick in ‘Card Draining’ Scam Impacting Gift Card Holders

Law enforcement and scam victims are warning consumers of an uptick in “card draining,” a form of retail theft that robs gift card holders blind, the Daily Mail reported Sunday.

One disappointed shopper told the Daily Mail how “embarrassed” she felt after she purchased a gift card at Target to send to someone, only to find out that it had been wiped of its $100 value by the time the receiver tried to use it.

“I bought a gift card for my friend’s daughter who had a newborn baby,” said Dina Swartz to the outlet. “I bought the gift card in San Antonio, Texas, and mailed [it] immediately to my girlfriend’s daughter in Austin Texas. When she tried to use it, it had a zero balance.”

Swartz was a victim of the scam known as card draining, which the publication says involves crooks “temporarily stealing batches of gift cards from stores — sometimes hundreds at a time — so they can make a note of the card number, as well as the PIN or activation code.”

She ended up having to file a complaint with the store to get a replacement card.

