CBS LOS ANGELES:

Three Los Angeles Police Department officers have been infected with a highly contagious staph infection after what a union official says was an encounter with a homeless person at a police station.

The outbreak started sometime within the last week at the LAPD West Valley station in Reseda when officers arrested a transient and was brought to the station, which has since undergone cleaning of all surfaces to stop the MRSA from spreading.

The three officers who were infected are on medical leave pending treatment and testing. All are expected to make a full recovery.

The LAPD released the following statement Tuesday:

“The health, safety, and well-being of our Los Angeles Police Department officers is critical and we are ensuring the officers exposed to this disease are cared for. First responders throughout the region and especially here in Los Angeles are constantly responding to incidents that put them at risk of potential exposure to various diseases, and that’s why the Department takes this incident very seriously. All of the work areas that may have been exposed have been disinfected.”

Steve Gordon of the L.A. Police Protective League confirmed to CBSLA that it was a homeless transient who came into contact with officers at the station.