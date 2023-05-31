Two pro-life advocates were attacked outside of a Planned Parenthood in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday morning, police said.

“The attack happened just before 10:30 a.m. at the clinic along North Howard Street, according to police. The two victims are both men, 73 and 80 years old,” KATV reported Tuesday.

LifeSiteNews first reported on the incident Saturday. Local pro-lifer John Roswell told the outlet via email that Dick Schafer and Mark Crosby are the men who were allegedly attacked and seriously injured.

The pro-life outlet obtained photographs of what appear to be facial injuries. Roswell said that Schafer is “recovering at home” and Crosby was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Detailing the extent of the injuries, Roswell wrote that Crosby’s ‘plate bone in his upper right cheek is completely fractured,’ and that he ‘is bleeding from some unidentified area behind his eye and the bone eye orbit is completely shattered and will have to be replaced with metal,”‘ according to the report.

Dr. Jay Walton, the president of Baltimore County Right to Life, started a GoFundMe for Crosby’s medical expenses. Walton said Crosby was “brutally beaten…while he was praying in front of the Planned Parenthood in Baltimore City.”

