IJR:

Four people were injured Friday night when a vehicle crashed through a protest in support of the Freedom Convoy that was being held near the Manitoba Legislature offices in Winnipeg.

Police said a 42-year-old Manitoba man was later arrested. His name was not released, according to the Winnipeg Sun.

The vehicle “was moving at a pretty decent clip, and it’s pretty miraculous that nobody sustained any serious injuries,” police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver said.

The Winnipeg protest is among many spinoff protests in support of the Freedom Convoy, which rolled from British Columbia to Ottawa as a protest against Canada’s vaccine mandates.

MORE FROM IJR