Police: Suspect in Killing of Maryland Judge Found Dead

The man suspected of fatally shooting Maryland Judge Andrew Wilkinson over a child custody decision was found dead Thursday morning following a weeklong manhunt.

Pedro Argote, 49, had been sought after by law enforcement since the October 19 slaying of Washington county circuit court Judge Wilkinson, who had ruled in favor of Argote’s estranged wife in a child custody dispute just hours earlier. Police believe that Wilkinson’s decision to give the mother full custody of their four children and to ban Argote from any contact besides a $1,120 monthly child support payment motivated Argote to go to his home and shoot him dead, NBC News reported.

Wilkinson, 52, was found dead in his driveway. Argote was on the run until he was found at 11 a.m. Thursday, when a search in Williamsport led to the discovery of his body.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Argote was found deceased in a heavily wooded area about one mile away from where his vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz SUV, was found Saturday.

According to Sheriff Brian Albert, the sheriff’s office is “pretty sure that, you know, obviously we got our guy.”

