NEW YORK POST:

A creep groped a woman on a Manhattan train — and only stopped when a good Samaritan intervened, authorities said Thursday.

The 26-year-old victim was standing on the southbound Q train platform at the 34th Street-Herald Square station around 5 p.m. Sunday when a stranger approached her and tried to strike up a conversation, but she ignored him, cops said.

As the woman boarded the train, the man followed her and sat down next to her before fondling her breasts, inner thighs and calves, police said.

The victim told the perv not to touch her, and another passenger came to her assistance.

That prompted the suspect to move away from the woman, police said.

He stayed on the train until the Prospect Park station in Brooklyn, where he fled in an unknown direction.

No injuries were reported.

