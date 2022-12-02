Authorities investigating the brutal quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students are shaking the public’s confidence in their investigation — and even confusing former FBI investigators.

Police in Moscow, Idaho have been joined by state and federal agents to find the killer, but so far revealed little information other than the murder weapon was a knife and the attack was “targeted.”

However, on Wednesday night at a press conference authorities walked even that information back — only to re-clarify they were sticking by the original statement the next day.

“The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office stated the suspect(s) specifically looked at this residence, and that one or more of the occupants were undoubtedly targeted,” Moscow police said Wednesday. “We have spoken with the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office and identified this was a miscommunication. Detectives do not currently know if the residence or any occupants were specifically targeted.”

